Indian pharma market grows 7.9% in July, led by chronic therapies

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 7.9 per cent in July this year, backed by positive value growth in major chronic therapies, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

Among them, therapies such as cardiac and antidiabetes — which together account for nearly 25 per cent of the overall domestic market — recorded value growth of 14.1 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

Several super groups, such as urology and antineoplastics, each contributing around 2 per cent to the IPM’s monthly sales value, also reported double-digit value growth.

Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack, said that price increases