Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian pharma market grows 7.9% in July, led by chronic therapies

Indian pharma market grows 7.9% in July, led by chronic therapies

Despite flat volumes, India's pharma market posted 7.9% growth in July on strong demand for chronic therapies like cardiac and diabetes; MAT turnover crossed Rs 2.3 trillion

pharma
premium

Several super groups, such as urology and antineoplastics, each contributing around 2 per cent to the IPM’s monthly sales value, also reported double-digit value growth. | File Image

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 7.9 per cent in July this year, backed by positive value growth in major chronic therapies, according to market research firm Pharmarack.
 
Among them, therapies such as cardiac and antidiabetes — which together account for nearly 25 per cent of the overall domestic market — recorded value growth of 14.1 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.
 
Several super groups, such as urology and antineoplastics, each contributing around 2 per cent to the IPM’s monthly sales value, also reported double-digit value growth.
 
Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack, said that price increases
Topics : pharmacy pharmaceutical firms Pharma industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon