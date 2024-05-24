Indian spices in global pickle: Is the matter falling between stools?

Indian spices are now on global food regulators’ radar after Hong Kong and Singapore first sounded the bugle over the presence of ethylene oxide (EtO) in some variants of Indian masala exported to those countries.



Other regulators, such as those in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, were quick to act and also started investigating the issue, as reported by Reuters, while the Indian food authorities — Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) — found no traces of EtO in the samples of the two major brands that came under scrutiny: MDH and Everest.



Its findings were on