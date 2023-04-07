Indian tea after 'Sri Lanka effect': Challenge will be to focus on quality

Foreign buyers have just about started putting out feelers for the new season orthodox tea that are now out in the Indian market. The economic crisis in Sri Lanka – the world’s largest supplier of the variety – had translated into a bit of a bonanza for the Indian producers last year with prices touching an all-time high. Will this year be a repeat? The industry is trying to read the tea leaves.
Orthodox tea refers to loose-leaf tea produced using traditional or orthodox methods such as plucking, withering, rolling, oxidation and drying. And its first batch at the Kolkata auctions got off to a good start on Wednesday with an average price of Rs 245.65 a kg for orthodox, 30 per cent higher than last year. But it’s early days.
“We have been talking to the consuming nations, they are interested. Russia is facing a shortage, but they want tea at reasonable prices,” said Himanshu Shah, chairman, M K Shah Exports,
