Indian tea after 'Sri Lanka effect': Challenge will be to focus on quality

“We have been talking to the consuming nations, they are interested. Russia is facing a shortage, but they want tea at reasonable prices,” said Himanshu Shah, chairman, M K Shah Exports,

Orthodox tea refers to loose-leaf tea produced using traditional or orthodox methods such as plucking, withering, rolling, oxidation and drying. And its first batch at the Kolkata auctions got off to a good start on Wednesday with an average price of Rs 245.65 a kg for orthodox, 30 per cent higher than last year. But it’s early days.