Indians likely to hit pause on US travel plans amid visa worries

Travel to the United States (US), especially leisure, by Indians is likely to take a hit in the coming months due to frequent policy changes by the US administration and visa cancellations.

According to tour operators, Indians are becoming cautious of travel to the US, with some even rethinking their travel plans to visit the country.

“There has been a marginal dip in bookings for travel to the US. However, what is evident is a certain hesitancy, especially among senior citizens and not-so-frequent travellers,” said Ajay Prakash, vice-chairman, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality.

“It is likely that