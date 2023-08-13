Confirmation

Industrial gas sector upbeat on semiconductor industry; seeks govt support

Now, the component industry is seeking government assistance with technology transfer, land allotment, electricity, and capital subsidy, since many new gases will need to be manufactured in India

semiconductors, chip

Photo: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
India's semiconductor industry had a value of around $27 billion in 2022, with virtually all requirements met through imports. With the government's encouragement of domestic manufacturing, the sector is expected to attract fresh investments in the coming years. Major players like Foxconn, Micron, and Vedanta are gearing up to make significant strides in the semiconductor industry. Consequently, India's industrial gas sector is optimistic, as high-purity gases are the largest material expenditure for a typical fabrication plant after silicon.

Now, the component industry is seeking government assistance with technology transfer, land allotment, electricity, and capital subsidy, since many new gases will need to be manufactured in India. This process requires significant upfront capital investment.

Industry experts believe that if a semiconductor boom occurs, Indian manufacturers are prepared to supply commonly used bulk gases in semiconductor manufacturing, such as nitrogen, helium, hydrogen, and argon. In addition, there are specialty and electronic gases that will need to be imported. Significant players in the industrial gas market include Inox Air Products, Linde India, Air Liquide India, Praxair India, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso K-Air India. According to industry insiders, all these players view the semiconductor sector as a significant emerging industry.

Siddharth Jain, managing director and promoter of Inox Air Products, explained, “If solar cells and mobile phones need about five to seven different kinds of gases, semiconductors need 50 different kinds of gases.” Jain emphasised that once investment in semiconductors begins, the industry will need to produce several new gases not currently made in India, requiring government support.

Currently, the metals segment, including steel and stainless steel, accounts for 40-50 per cent of industrial gas demand, with healthcare contributing around 10 per cent, and the remainder split among various other industries. Jain expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities, saying, “We are extremely happy and excited for us as an industrial gases company; our largest customers were the steel industry, metal fabrication, healthcare, oil and gas, and all of a sudden, we have this new sunrise sector of electronics and semiconductors, which is super exciting.”

In addition to the major gases, other gases like ammonia, disilane, germane, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, nitrogen trifluoride, hydrogen chloride, and tungsten hexafluoride are used in semiconductor manufacturing. Saket Tiku, president of the All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers Association (AIIGMA), stated, “Indian industry is well-equipped to live up to this challenge. We have adequate production of several key gases needed for the industry. The rest of the specialty gas requirements can be met through imports until demand picks up.” However, with uncertainties in the investments that may flow into the semiconductor sector, industry players are reluctant to speculate on subsequent investments in gas.

Jain added, "We ourselves have already started taking steps to invest in some of these ultra-high purity gases, because to make electronics in semiconductor grade, the purity and quality of the gases is paramount. If you take the purity of oxygen normally it is 99.5 per cent. What you need for semiconductors is 99.9999 per cent." Currently, Inox has a capacity of 3,400 tonnes per day (TPD) of liquid gases. In 1999, US major Air Products and Chemicals acquired a 50 per cent stake in Jain family's Industrial Oxygen Company, forming Inox Air Products. If needed, the company is prepared to utilise this global partnership to import gas for the semiconductor segment.

Topics : oil and gas sector semiconductor industry

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

