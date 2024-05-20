Intellectual property rights' filing on rise amid local defence push

3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Indian companies' intellectual property rights (IPR) filings are on the rise.

There have been nearly 5884 Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) filings and over 2,567 successful applications so far, according to Department of Defence Production data. HAL leads among DPSUs with a total of 2413 IPRs filed, and it needs to file 177 more IPRs to meet the target of 2530 IPRs.

The target set till March 2025 for IPR is 6900 for all the organisations.

The surge comes amid a drive by Defence Public Sector Undertakings' (DPSUs) to enhance innovation and the government's push through Mission Raksha Gyan