PM internship scheme pilot likely to be extended for two months

PM internship scheme pilot likely to be extended for two months

The launch of the full fledged scheme would be based on the feedback received from the stakeholder consultations and evaluation of outcomes during the implementation of the Pilot Project

The launch of the full fledged scheme would be based on the feedback received from the stakeholder consultations and evaluation of outcomes during the implementation of the pilot project. | Photo: Shutterstock

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is considering increasing the duration of the ongoing pilot of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) by one or two months, according to official sources. Meanwhile, the government is in the process of finalising the cabinet note for the launch of the full fledged scheme, they said. 
 
With the pilot running since October 2024, the scheme aims to bring India’s youth up to speed with the skill sets the industry requires. It intends to do so by providing year-long internships to 10 million youth in India’s top 500 companies over five years. 
In the
