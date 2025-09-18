PM internship scheme pilot likely to be extended for two months

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is considering increasing the duration of the ongoing pilot of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) by one or two months, according to official sources. Meanwhile, the government is in the process of finalising the cabinet note for the launch of the full fledged scheme, they said.

With the pilot running since October 2024, the scheme aims to bring India’s youth up to speed with the skill sets the industry requires. It intends to do so by providing year-long internships to 10 million youth in India’s top 500 companies over five years.

In the