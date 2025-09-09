Iron Pillar bets on manufacturing revival, AI disruption amid trade war

Indian venture capital firm Iron Pillar is positioning manufacturing as the next big opportunity, betting that global trade tensions and supply chain disruptions will accelerate India's push toward industrial self-reliance.

The firm, which has over $500 million in assets under management (Aum), has already invested in few manufacturing companies and expects the sector to become as strategically critical as energy independence, according to managing partner Anand Prasanna. The strategy reflects a broader bet that India's rise from a $3,000 per capita economy to $15,000 over the next two decades will create massive domestic demand while trade policies favor local production.