IT companies using AI, GenAI to reduce client costs as budgets squeeze

For Indian information technology (IT) services companies, artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) have yet to secure large deals. However, they are being increasingly leveraged to reduce costs and enhance project efficiency. This, in turn, is allowing clients to reinvest some of those savings into more discretionary initiatives—even amid a volatile macroeconomic environment.

This marks a shift in how cost savings are achieved in traditional IT projects, popularly known as the run-side. Over the last three years, this has gained traction as traditional cost-saving techniques such as labour arbitrage and standardisation of IT processes lose relevance.

Enterprises