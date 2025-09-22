IT deals may face renegotiation as US raises H-1B visa fee to $100,000

Information technology deals, that are in the process of getting signed or will be up for renewal next year, are likely to be renegotiated as the US unprecedentedly hiked the H-1B visa fees to $100,000 from next year in a huge blow to India’s flagship export industry.

Experts say that such prohibitive costs may force IT services companies to keep their prospective visa employees in India. On the other hand, they will have to step up their near-shore contingencies in Canada and Mexico and fast-track plans to hire more in the US, both will add on to their cost and