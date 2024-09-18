IT firms expected to give average salary hikes of 5-8.5% in FY25: Experts

The average salary hike among India's top five (IT) firms will be in the 5-8.5 per cent range, experts have said, giving hope to employees who have endured layoffs and delayed hiring.

Employees may expect hikes of low-mid to higher single digits, they said. “We have been hearing that the average hikes among the top-tier firms will be around 7-8 per cent. Of course, the top performers will continue to see double-digit hikes ranging from 12-18 per cent,” said Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer (CEO) of TeamLease Digital.

Even a moderate salary hike reflects the demand scenario