IT firms expected to give average salary hikes of 5-8.5% in FY25: Experts

IT firms expected to give average salary hikes of 5-8.5% in FY25: Experts

Average raise will be in low-mid to higher single digits; top performers will get double-digit hikes

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT company, is only one in the industry to announce salary hikes this year.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

The average salary hike among India's top five (IT) firms will be in the 5-8.5 per cent range, experts have said, giving hope to employees who have endured layoffs and delayed hiring.

Employees may expect hikes of low-mid to higher single digits, they said. “We have been hearing that the average hikes among the top-tier firms will be around 7-8 per cent. Of course, the top performers will continue to see double-digit hikes ranging from 12-18 per cent,” said Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer (CEO) of TeamLease Digital.

Even a moderate salary hike reflects the demand scenario

