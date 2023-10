IT (information technology) services companies have put the brakes on salary hikes but it may not be enough to restore their operating margins to the recent highs.



The combined expenses on salaries and wages of listed IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Wipro were up just 9.8 per cent in Q2FY24, growing at the slowest pace in the last 10 quarters and down sharply from the 22.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in Q2FY23 and 14.8 per