IT sector braces for slower growth trajectory as US tariff tensions mount

When asked if the current situation would lead to IT companies ramping up hiring in the US, the official said localisation of hiring has been happening for at least seven-eight years.

Avik DasShivani Shinde Bengaluru/ Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

US President Donald Trump’s decision to increase tariffs on Indian exports to 50 per cent may not directly affect India’s information technology (IT) sector, but industry executives said it will further delay demand recovery amid a weakening global macroeconomic environment.
 
Analysts also warned of a temporary slowdown in the expansion of global capability centres (GCCs), which have been a key driver of growth and investment in India’s tech ecosystem.
 
Sectors such as automobile, manufacturing, and retail are already bearing the brunt of tariffs — this was called out by IT executives during their earnings conferences last month. At that time,
