Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Italian fashion retailer OVS re-enters India, to open 5 stores by 2027

Italian fashion retailer OVS re-enters India, to open 5 stores by 2027

The store, spread across 9,000 sq ft, will be followed by another store in Mumbai by April next year.

Fashion Day 2024
premium

With over 2,200 stores in over 30 countries, €1.63 billion in sales in 2024, and more than 6 million customers, OVS Retail has a market share of 10 per cent in Italy. | File Image

Akshara Srivastava Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Italian fashion retailer OVS has identified India as its biggest potential market around the world as it debuts its first store in the national capital.
 
“India has a great international reputation. In Europe, it is considered the new future and that makes it the obvious next destination as we expand internationally,” Carmine Di Virgilio, global chief retail officer, OVS Global, who’s in India this week, told Business Standard.
 
This is OVS’ second innings in the Indian market. It had entered India in the late 2000s as a joint venture and has come in as a subsidiary now.  
 
The store, spread
Topics : Italy Global fashion brands
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon