ITC to continue Nepal investment plans in FMCG and hotels: Sanjiv Puri

The recent turmoil in Nepal will not impact ITC’s investment plans in the Himalayan nation, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said.

Surya Nepal, ITC’s subsidiary, has been in the cigarette business since 1986 and is a market leader. In recent years, it has also forayed into confectionery and biscuits in line with ITC’s strategy of expanding in proximal markets.

ITC’s annual report for 2024-25 stated that it continues to rapidly scale up its newer FMCG businesses and evaluate emerging opportunities in this space.

Puri said that plans for Nepal – whether in FMCG or hotels – would continue. “Things