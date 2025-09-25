Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Lenders ask Vedanta, Adani to revise Jaiprakash bids, detail funding plans

Lenders ask Vedanta, Adani to revise Jaiprakash bids, detail funding plans

Lenders have asked Vedanta, Adani and other suitors for Jaiprakash Associates to submit revised bids and prove funding strength amid debt and asset viability concerns

gavel, IBC, Insolvency, bankruptcy, court, judgement, laws
premium

The cement division is running at just 5 per cent of capacity in FY25, down from 24 per cent four years earlier, underscoring severe underutilisation and impairment risk, according to Viceroy.

Dev ChatterjeeRuchika Chitravanshi Mumbai/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The contest for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) is set to intensify as Vedanta Ltd, Adani Group and other suitors were asked to submit revised bids by Thursday evening and detail how they intend to finance the purchase, people familiar with the matter said.
 
Vedanta had topped an earlier online auction with a ₹12,505-crore offer for the company’s assets, about ₹250 crore ahead of Adani’s fair value bid. Other players are also expected to return with improved terms, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.
 
Lenders are seeking
Topics : Jaypee Group Jaypee Associates Vedanta Adani
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon