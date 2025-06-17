Japanese team to visit India to aid battery industry with technology

A Japanese delegation comprising senior government officials and industry representatives will visit India in the first week of July to help the country with its 30 gigawatt hour (GWh) advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery production by providing technology support, a senior Japan embassy official said here.

This comes against the backdrop of three beneficiary firms — Reliance New Energy, Ola Cell Technologies, and Rajesh Exports — facing initial hurdles in meeting timelines for setting up 30 GWh capacity under the production-linked incentive (PLI) ACC scheme. While Ola Cell Technologies installed 1.4 GWh capacity against 20 GWh, the other two