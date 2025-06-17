Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Japanese team to visit India to aid battery industry with technology

Japanese team to visit India to aid battery industry with technology

Both nations already have partnerships related to lithium battery technology

This assumes significance as India is making strides to become self-sufficient in battery manufacturing, particularly for Electric Vehicles
premium

This assumes significance as India is making strides to become self-sufficient in battery manufacturing, particularly for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Puja Das Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Japanese delegation comprising senior government officials and industry representatives will visit India in the first week of July to help the country with its 30 gigawatt hour (GWh) advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery production by providing technology support, a senior Japan embassy official said here.
  This comes against the backdrop of three beneficiary firms — Reliance New Energy, Ola Cell Technologies, and Rajesh Exports — facing initial hurdles in meeting timelines for setting up 30 GWh capacity under the production-linked incentive (PLI) ACC scheme. While Ola Cell Technologies installed 1.4 GWh capacity against 20 GWh, the other two
Topics : Battery makers battery technology Japan Indian industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon