Jio Platforms also announces deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Wednesday signed a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet services to India.

It comes a day after telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel signed a similar partnership pact with SpaceX.

This agreement "is subject to SpaceX receiving its authorisations to sell Starlink in India", Jio Platforms, the company that holds telecom and digital properties of Reliance Industries Ltd, said on Wednesday.

The flurry of deals notwithstanding, satellite-based communication services are not expected to disrupt the market for terrestrial mobile services anytime soon, analysts said.

Starlink provides high-speed internet access to