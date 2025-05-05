Jio Platforms likely to become world's 6th-largest telco after IPO

Jio Platforms, which is believed to be considering starting the process of filing for an initial public offering (IPO), is estimated by analysts to have an enterprise value (EV) in the range of $136 billion-$154 billion at its peak. This is equivalent to that of the sixth-largest listed telecom company in the world by market capitalisation (mcap) as of today.

Jio would also be the fastest telco to achieve this milestone, given that it started services only in September 2016.

It will be behind US-based T-Mobile ($282.58 billion), followed by China Mobile ($232.09 billion), AT&T ($198.67 billion), Verizon ($184.41 billion),