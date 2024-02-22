Karnataka's directive on staff count faces criticism from industry veterans

Karnataka is home to over 5,500 IT-ITeS companies and nearly 750 MNCs contributing to over $58 billion of exports

The Karnataka government’s decision to request multinational companies (MNCs) in the state to disclose the number of Kannadigas (locals) employed there has faced criticism from industry veterans who prioritise meritocracy over politics.

“This move to compel companies to hire more locals is not advisable. Instead, the government should promote and incentivise companies to generate more high-end jobs with locals. The information technology (IT) industry is global, and such policies will not benefit the sector,” said Venkatraman Balakrishnan, chairman of Exfinity Venture Partners and former Infosys board member.

“The recent statement by a minister from Karnataka, proposing that MNCs display the