Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Karnataka's directive on staff count faces criticism from industry veterans

With the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, dispute over language in Karnataka has been flaring up over the past few months

services, PMI, IT industry, jobs, employees, firms, company
Premium

Karnataka is home to over 5,500 IT-ITeS companies and nearly 750 MNCs contributing to over $58 billion of exports

Ayushman BaruahAneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka government’s decision to request multinational companies (MNCs) in the state to disclose the number of Kannadigas (locals) employed there has faced criticism from industry veterans who prioritise meritocracy over politics.

“This move to compel companies to hire more locals is not advisable. Instead, the government should promote and incentivise companies to generate more high-end jobs with locals. The information technology (IT) industry is global, and such policies will not benefit the sector,” said Venkatraman Balakrishnan, chairman of Exfinity Venture Partners and former Infosys board member.

“The recent statement by a minister from Karnataka, proposing that MNCs display the

Also Read

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Karnataka signs investment deals worth Rs 22,000 cr at Davos summit

Microsoft adds four more Indian languages to Microsoft Translator

Building India's own ChatGPT faces challenge of data on languages

Microsoft Translator adds two new languages, Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri

Religious tourism to create 200,000 jobs in 4-5 years, says NLB Services

Global PE major KKR raises $6.4 bn for Asia Pacific infrastructure fund

Private capital not yet ready for funding energy transition: CEA Nageswaran

PFRDA amends regulations for Trustee Bank, Central Recordkeeping Agency

Iffco ranked 1st among 300 cooperatives in world, 72nd in overall turnover

Topics : Karnataka languages Politics Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon