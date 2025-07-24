Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kelvinator's revival: Can nostalgia bring vintage brands back to life?

Kelvinator's revival: Can nostalgia bring vintage brands back to life?

Experts says "Nostalgia can play a powerful role, but it's not a guarantee of success"

Experts say nostalgia is a powerful emotional hook, but it isn’t a business strategy in itself.

Sarthak Choudhury New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Soham Mukherjee, 29, grew up riding his father’s Chetak scooter. Among his fondest childhood memories are standing on its front platform, clutching an ice cream, as the family rode past India Gate — his father navigating it, his mother riding pillion. He remembers the scooter’s quirks too: having to tilt it when fuel ran low, and the relentless kicking it took to start. 
When Bajaj relaunched the Chetak in an electric avatar in 2020, the memories came flooding back. 
Last week, Reliance’s acquisition of Kelvinator sparked a similar wave of nostalgia across social media. Vintage ads from the brand’s heyday
