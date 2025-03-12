Key diabetes drug price crashes up to 90% as generic versions launched

Prices of key anti-diabetic drug empagliflozin crashed by as much as 90 per cent to Rs 5.5 per tablet as several pharma companies launched generic versions of this Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) drug, which went off-patent earlier this month. The move will make the drug more accessible to India’s diabetic patients and eventually grow the market by five to six times in volume, industry insiders felt.

Delhi-based Mankind Pharma launched a range of empagliflozin products, including its combinations, priced between Rs 5.5 and Rs 13.5 per tablet. On the same day, Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched the drug, priced between Rs 11