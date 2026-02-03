Leather industry looks at boom year with US, EU trade deals in bag

Along with the free trade agreement (FTA) with Europe, the pacts are expected to position India as a key manufacturing hub for global brands, as companies diversify supply chains under the China-plus-one strategy, exporters said.

Across the industry, the shift in mood is hard to miss. “The boom is coming, and all members of the association are very excited,” said M Azhar, president of the Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA). “We expect 2026 to be a strong year for India’s leather industry — orders will flow in, factories will expand and employment will increase.”

“The future is perfect as we have both the deals — the India-EU FTA and India-US,” said Abdul Wahab, regional chairman (South), Council of Leather Exports.

The deals will change leather, footwear and non-leather segments in a big way, pushing exports to $14 billion from around $5 billion by 2030, he added. “Already, 10 factories have seen large-scale investments, and now they are set to scale up in states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.”

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the three top contributors to Indian leather exports.

According to Arjun Kulkarni, past president of ILPA, exports from India to the US could rise 15–20 per cent following the India-US trade deal, which significantly lowers duties.

“With the US accounting for about 20 per cent of our exports, the tariff cuts make India more competitive than peers such as Vietnam, China, Bangladesh and Indonesia. As a result, we expect more American buyers to shift sourcing to India,” Kulkarni said.

Vietnam, a major rival in electronics, garments and footwear, faces a 20 per cent tariff, while Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are all at 19 per cent. Globally, India’s tariff positioning also compares favourably against several large exporters: Brazil faces 50 per cent; Myanmar and Laos, 40 per cent; South Africa, 30 per cent; and Mexico, 25 per cent. Even developed economies such as Canada face tariffs of 35 per cent.

India exported around $4.8 billion of leather and leather products in FY25. The US is the largest importer of Indian leather, accounting for around 20 per cent of exports, followed by Germany, the UK and Italy, which together contribute about 25 per cent.

In August, the Trump administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US as a penalty for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. The combined 50 per cent tariff — comprising a 25 per cent reciprocal levy and a further 25 per cent linked to Russian oil imports — dealt a blow to order flows from the US.

Azhar, who is managing director of Crescent Exports Syndicate, said exports had turned dull after the US tariff was imposed.

The company, which has factories in the Calcutta Leather Complex, manufactures handbags and wallets for Hugo Boss’ global markets, but exports to the US were halted. “The tariff was very high — we could not export to the US; now it will open up,” he said. Azhar also supplies to department stores such as Macy’s and Walmart in the US.

Kevin Juneja, managing director of JC International, said that while existing orders were shipped smoothly, new order inflows had fallen. “With the settlement in place, we expect volumes to recover and lost business to return.”

Hope is building in the industry. N Mohan, director of Kothari Industrial Corporation and a member of the National Footwear and Leather Development Council, said, “This momentum reinforces India’s emergence as a global manufacturing and sourcing hub for footwear and accessories.”

The evolving India-US tariff understanding is a clear positive for India’s footwear and accessories industry, sharply improving competitiveness in the US market.