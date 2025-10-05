Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Litigation on the rise as IT services shift to IP-led business models

Litigation on the rise as IT services shift to IP-led business models

From Hexaware to Infosys, IT services firms face mounting legal battles over patents and trade secrets as AI and IP-driven business models fuel competition and disputes

IT sector

Another reason for the rise in litigation is the intensity of competition and the similarity of delivery platforms.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Legal disputes in the information technology (IT) services industry are on the rise as firms increasingly move towards platform-based and intellectual property (IP)-driven business models. The latest to face such a case is Mumbai-headquartered Hexaware Technologies.
 
US-based firm Natsoft and its subsidiary Updraft have sued the IT services company in the United States for $500 million over alleged patent infringement.
 
In its filing, Natsoft said Hexaware misused confidential information and technology shared during their partnership to build competing platforms.
 
Hexaware in a regulatory filing said: "As per the information available on website of United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, we note that a compliant has been filed by Natsoft Corporation and Updraft LLC (“Plaintiffs”) against the Company and its material subsidiary “Hexaware Technologies Inc” in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division alleging infringement of certain patents and breach of contract. At present, the Company has not received any notice or formal communication from the US court or from the Plaintiffs in relation to the aforesaid proceedings."
   
This is not the first instance of an IP infringement case involving an Indian IT services firm. The country’s largest services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was sued by Epic Systems Corporation in 2014 for allegedly stealing intellectual property. The case was filed against TCS and Tata America International Corporation.

Also Read

Capegemini, Sanjay Chalke, Yard

Capgemini appoints Sanjay Chalke as India CEO, Yardi to retire in 2026

H1b visa it sector

IT firms in a flux over H-1B visa fees, but levers exist to mitigate impactpremium

H1b visa it sector

Question over H-1B fee sees techies, students scrambling for answerspremium

Bain Capital

UST sells subsidiary HealthProof for more than $1 bn to Bain Capital

Majority of hedge funds junk participatory notes for direct FPI route

FPI AUC in India hit by ₹2 trillion IT slump; financials cushion impactpremium

 
The initial damages claimed were $940 million; however, in 2023, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld punitive damages of $140 million against TCS.
 
More recently, India’s second-largest IT services firm has been engaged in a court battle with Cognizant over the alleged theft of trade secrets. While Infosys filed a counterclaim, the court has directed both companies to settle their differences.
 
Analysts say such cases will only become more frequent in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).
 
“AI is causing all tech services firms to offer IP as part of their offerings and, hence, litigation between software firms and tech services will increase. This will also mean more tech services firms suing other tech services firms,” said Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder and Executive Chairman, Everest Group.
 
Bendor-Samuel added that the trend is real and will intensify as IT and tech services firms incorporate software and AI products into their portfolios.
 
Jaspreet Singh, Partner and Chief Revenue Officer – Consulting, Grant Thornton Bharat, explained that patent litigation was traditionally concentrated among product-based tech giants, particularly in hardware, mobile and semiconductor sectors. However, 2025 has seen a sharp rise in lawsuits targeting IT services and consulting firms, which now increasingly offer proprietary digital platforms and cloud-based solutions.
 
“The use of generative AI and large language models by legal teams is making the identification of potential infringement and prior art much faster and more rigorous, which expands the scope of litigation. Rapid AI adoption across IT services — including automation, process modernisation and digital transformation — means service firms increasingly own or use patented technology, often in competitive, high-stakes environments, leading to aggressive patent enforcement strategies,” he said.
 
Another reason for the rise in litigation is the intensity of competition and the similarity of delivery platforms.
 
“It is likely that the slowdown contributes to this, as aggressive pricing and the need to capture market share from competitors foster such behaviour. We anticipate that as AI dominates the tech services industry, competition will increase further, amplifying this effect on litigation,” Bendor-Samuel added.
 

More From This Section

Rajesh Mediratta, CEO & MD of Indian Gas Exchange

Domestic gas demand to pick up pace by FY27: IGX MD & CEO Medirattapremium

Genome testing, testing kit

Genomic testing gets affordable, drives expansion beyond metro citiespremium

With the festival season around the corner, India Inc has turned on its gifting mode. Imaginative hampers are being packed and readied for dispatch to their most valued clients.

Festival cheer: Gifting platforms unwrap 50% growth on quick commercepremium

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Ethanol blending transforms sugar cooperatives' balance sheets: Amit Shah

Topics : IT service IT sector Indian IT Sector IT companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon