Local suppliers, MNCs voice concerns over DPIIT's Make in India push

Class-I suppliers, whose goods, services or works offered for procurement has local content equal to or more than 50 per cent may see it hiked to 70 per cent

made in india, aatmanirbhar bharat, self-reliant, local, domestic, industry, manufacturing, make in india, export, import, trade, business, production
Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has proposed to raise the minimum local content under public procurement order in government contracts. But several local suppliers and multinational companies (MNCs) are saying such a steep target is not attainable.
 
Class-I suppliers,  whose goods, services or works offered for procurement has local content equal to or more than 50 per cent may see it hiked to 70 per cent, while it may go up to 50 per cent from 20 per cent for Class-II suppliers.
 
Local manufacturers say the move to hike localisation will benefit foreign companies. As

Topics : DPIIT MNCs in India MNC Make in India

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

