Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug Lenalidomide capsules

Global pharmaceutical company Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lenalidomide capsules in multiple strengths — 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg.

The drug is a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s blockbuster Revlimid, one of the world’s most prescribed cancer therapies.

According to IQVIA data, Revlimid recorded sales of $7.5 billion in the US for the 12 months ending July 2025. Lupin’s capsules will be manufactured at the company’s Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Lenalidomide is prescribed for adult