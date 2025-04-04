Luxury hotel chains serve up exclusive experiences, some only for members

Exclusivity is the latest amenity on offer by luxury hotel chains in India, as they bet big on the rising demand for luxurious getaways in the country, often curated for members of their loyalty programmes.

From high-end villas with private sommeliers to exclusive showcases at cultural centres to private sessions with Michelin-starred chefs and celebrities, among others, hotel chains are pulling out all the stops.

In October last year, Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts launched Arq by the Leela — a collection of uber-luxurious villas at Pichola Lake in Udaipur — spanning from 360 sq mt to 803 sq mt,