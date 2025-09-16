India's luxury housing boom fuels demand for premium home products

India’s luxury real estate market is on a strong growth trajectory, and the impact is being felt beyond the developers’ balance sheets.

Premium brands across kitchenware, bath fittings, tiles, furniture, and interiors are experiencing a surge in demand as affluent buyers increasingly splurge on upscale residences.

Swapneel Nagarkar, business head & executive vice-president, Godrej Interio, said, “The luxury housing surge has created strong demand for our furniture solutions. Customers investing ~3-5 crore in homes want furniture that matches their lifestyle expectations. Increasingly, we are seeing requests for integrated solutions rather than individual purchases, where everything works together from Day One.