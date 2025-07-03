Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Luxury penthouses back in vogue on uber-rich Indians' growing appetite

Luxury penthouses back in vogue on uber-rich Indians' growing appetite

Space, privacy, prestige selling points for buyers

penthouse, housing, hotels
premium

Industry players also say that the appeal of self-contained, spacious homes with private outdoor areas has grown, with space becoming synonymous with well-being in the post-pandemic world.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The penthouse segment in India has seen a steady uptick in interest and sales over the past three years, with high-networth domestic buyers and returning non-resident Indians (NRIs) driving demand for ultra-premium residences. 
“The per square foot pricing for high-end penthouses in cities like Mumbai and Gurugram has reached all-time highs, touching ₹1.5 lakh per square foot in marquee projects,” said Ravi Shankar Singh, managing director, residential services, Colliers India.  He added that the broader luxury housing segment — comprising homes priced at ₹8 crore and upwards — has grown by more than 150 per cent between 2022 and 2024.
Topics : HNI NRI luxury housing Real Estate
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon