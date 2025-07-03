Luxury penthouses back in vogue on uber-rich Indians' growing appetite

The penthouse segment in India has seen a steady uptick in interest and sales over the past three years, with high-networth domestic buyers and returning non-resident Indians (NRIs) driving demand for ultra-premium residences.

“The per square foot pricing for high-end penthouses in cities like Mumbai and Gurugram has reached all-time highs, touching ₹1.5 lakh per square foot in marquee projects,” said Ravi Shankar Singh, managing director, residential services, Colliers India. He added that the broader luxury housing segment — comprising homes priced at ₹8 crore and upwards — has grown by more than 150 per cent between 2022 and 2024.