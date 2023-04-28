close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Making a mark: Premium moves up the smartphone food chain, shows data

Analysts expect premium smartphone sales to largely propel growth as shipments of entry-level devices hit the skids

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
smartphone
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Premium moves up the mobile food chain if consumer palate is any indicator. In this mobile device mosh pit where value has edged out volume and mass has lost its charm, premium clearly means business.
Analysts expect premium smartphone sales to largely propel growth as shipments of entry-level devices hit the skids.
The Indian smartphone market exited 2022 with 144 million shipments — the lowest since 2019 — declining 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reveals data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), a market intelligence platform. This primarily rode on the coat-tails of a 54 per cent YoY decline in the entry-level segment, also known as the mass segment (sub-$150), which shrank to 46 per cent of the market.
Or

Also Read

Premiumisation drove the surge in smartphone sales this festive season

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offers detail, discounts and more

Online smartphone sales cross offline numbers for first time ever in 2022

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers

Poco announces offers on smartphones ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Government to come up with angel tax rules for start-ups before April 30

Delays by approval authorities should be addressed by RERA: Naredco

Import of key Chinese medical devices rises up to 152% till Dec FY23

India's smartphone market records steepest first quarter decline of 19%

Smartphone shipments in March quarter fall 19% to hit record low: Report

Topics : smartphone Smartphone market

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Contracts of 3,112 dengue breeding checking staff renewed: Delhi mayor

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee fumigates near Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Need to rise above differences in order to strengthen country: Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
1 min read

Govt making efforts to boost production, consumption of millet: Tomar

Image
3 min read

BJP, Cong seek EC ban on campaigning by leaders of other side in K'taka

Election Commission
5 min read

Banks need to support MSMEs, startups in northeast: DoNER min Reddy

MSMEs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

tax
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Nifty Smallcap index crosses 200-DMA; these 9 stocks may rally up to 40%

markets
2 min read

Sensex soars 463pts, ends atop 61K; Nifty tops 18050; mid-, smallcaps shine

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, BSE, NSE
2 min read

UltraTech Q4 net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,670 cr, revenue up 17.7%

Ultratech cements
3 min read

Stocks to watch: Godrej Consumer, Axis Bank, Wipro, IRB Infra, IHCL, ACC

broker
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon