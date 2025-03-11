Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manipal, IHH in race to acquire Pune's Sahyadri Hospitals for Rs 3,500 cr

India is among the top markets globally for IHH and contributes around 16-17 per cent to its global revenues

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could be another private equity hospital deal, Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals and Malaysian healthcare giant IHH are in the race to acquire Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals, a 1,200-bed facility, from Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (OTPP). The deal size could be around Rs 3,500 crore, according to people in the know.
 
OTPP had engaged bankers to start the proposed sale process some time ago. While no official offers have been floated yet, sources close to the development said that the bidding process is likely to start soon.
 
“The process will start soon for formal bid submission, which
