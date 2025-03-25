Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Manufacturing must focus on competitiveness, not tariffs: India Inc

Manufacturing must focus on competitiveness, not tariffs: India Inc

With supply chain uncertainties looming, companies are trying to procure more components and create an inventory, felt industry insiders

manufacturing
The Indian manufacturing sector has grown in absolute terms and now has a 17 per cent share of the GDP | Representative Picture

Sohini DasJaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

India’s manufacturing sector needs to focus on competitiveness and scale rather than relying on tariffs for protection, senior India Inc executives felt.
 
Speaking at the CII Manufacturing Summit, Jamshyd Godrej, past president, CII, said that India has historically maintained high tariffs to protect domestic investors but emphasised that liberalisation in 1991 was necessary to push industries towards global competitiveness.
 
"Tariffs are all about competition. If you are going to hide behind tariff walls, you are not going to be competitive," Godrej told reporters here.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star, said that the challenges before the
