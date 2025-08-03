MCA to conduct a study on ex-ante regulations for digital markets

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will soon conduct a market study into the impact of ex-ante regulations for preventing anti-competitive conduct in the digital markets, according to official sources.

The MCA would be inviting requests for proposal (RFP) and issue terms of reference for the study to be undertaken by an external agency, sources said.

“We do not want to over regulate the digital markets. After speaking to stakeholders, it was felt that there is a need to study the market impact of these regulations,” the source said.

Minister of state for corporate affairs, Harsh Malhotra, had told the