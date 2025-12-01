Media and entertainment sector will be disrupted by AI: I&B Ministry secy

premium
AI is set to reshape India’s media and entertainment industry, with leaders warning of major disruption in content creation, skills and global competitiveness as the country races to scale its creative economy. (Photo: Shutterstock)
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
As India is set to see AI-powered films on the silver screens next year, with some streaming platforms already releasing AI-generated series, Sanjay Jaju, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, observed that the media and entertainment segment is going to be “hugely disrupted” in the coming years, in terms of content, production, scale and talent and skill.
“We were at 2 per cent (India’s share of the global industry) before the AI age (before the use of AI became prominent). It is a little scary to imagine where we would be in the post-AI age (with increasing use of AI