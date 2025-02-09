Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Weak merchant gains in Q3, but firms bet on recovery in long term

Weak merchant gains in Q3, but firms bet on recovery in long term

Of the company's 3,858 megawatt (MW) thermal assets, 34 per cent is in the open market as of December, 2024

Renewable energy re
Premium

Representational Image

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Merchant power sale realisations for two major private power producers — Adani Power and JSW Energy — took a hit in the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25. However, company executives and analysts remain optimistic about the segment’s long-term growth.
 
“Merchant rate was ₹6.86 per unit in the same period last year, compared to ₹4.54 now — a drop of more than ₹2 per unit, which has impacted earnings,” said Dilip Jha, chief financial officer of Adani Power, during an analyst call on February 5. The company's continuing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) fell to ₹4,786 crore in
Topics : Q3 results Adani Power JSW Energy Thermal Power

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon