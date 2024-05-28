Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Millennials, Gen Z driving demand for luxury car rentals in India

Mumbai and Delhi witness fastest growth in demand this year at 35% and 40%, respectively

luxury car
Premium

Anjali Singh Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:58 PM IST
India’s luxury car rental market is experiencing a surge in demand, particularly in Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi, with executive travellers, especially from the tech sector and younger demographics like the millennials and the Gen Z, increasingly renting high-end vehicles for special occasions and domestic travel. 

Luxorides, a luxury car rental company, observed a 40 per cent rise in bookings on popular routes like Delhi-Rishikesh, Delhi-Vrindavan, and Delhi-Jim Corbett National Park, as well as Chandigarh-Manali and Chandigarh-Ladakh. This growth has also been fuelled by foreigners and NRI travellers seeking ultra luxury travel experiences. 

Mumbai and Delhi are the
Topics : Luxury car automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon