Govt not mulling bid premium cap in critical mineral block auctions

The mines ministry rules out any move to limit bid premiums for critical minerals, even as aggressive offers raise questions over their commercial viability

A bid premium in critical mineral auctions is the additional percentage of future revenue that a winning bidder agrees to pay to the government, on top of any base price.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

The mines ministry is not working on any proposal to cap bid premiums in the auctions for critical mineral blocks, which have witnessed record-high bids in recent rounds. The aggressive offers by companies have raised questions about their commercial viability.
 
“The Ministry of Mines is not working on any proposal to cap bid premiums for critical mineral blocks,” a senior government official said, indicating that the Centre wants to maintain open competition in the nascent but strategically crucial sector. The ministry did not respond to an email seeking comments on whether a capping proposal is being considered.
 
A bid premium
