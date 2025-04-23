MNCs see higher returns in India, outpacing global growth trends: Report

India is showing a disproportionate contribution to global volume growth for consumer products, with its growth contribution over the past five years (2019–24) outpacing its volume share across categories by 2–8 times compared to last year, making the country a robust growth engine for global consumer product multinational majors.

According to a report released on Wednesday by Bain & Company, ‘Playbook for Consumer Products Multinational Corporations in India’, in consumer appliances, for instance, India’s share of global volumes in 2024 was 5 per cent, but its share of global incremental volume growth between 2019 and 2024 was a marked 44