More speed, accuracy: AI a booster shot for hospitals, diagnostic companies

From clinical care to streamlining hospital operations or enhancing patient engagement, artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining the functioning of hospital chains and diagnostic companies in India.

Industry giants like Apollo Hospitals and Aster are already leading the way by implementing tech initiatives like large language models (LLMs) for clinical decision-support and improving patient experiences through predictive analytics and connected devices.

According to a CII–EY HealthTech Survey last week, others are also not far behind, with hospitals across the country, driven by the AI revolution, planning to raise their information technology (IT) innovation spending by 20–25 per cent over