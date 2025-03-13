Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Multiplex chains brace for dull Holi as footfalls dip after Chhaava success

Apart from the Shivam Nair-directed The Diplomat, other movies include major Hollywood re-releases, such as Christopher Nolan's Interstellar

Photo: Pexels
Photo: Pexels

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multiplex chains like Mukta A2 Cinemas and Miraj Cinemas, along with trade analysts, do not expect a huge surge in occupancy this Holi weekend due to fewer new movie releases. So far, the Hindi-language movie that has primarily been attracting footfalls to theatres is the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical action film Chhaava, released on February 14.
 
While the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat is set to release on the festival of Holi, Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta A2 Cinemas, told Business Standard that Holi is not always the best time for film releases as people prefer celebrating the festival of colours rather
Topics : movies cinemas Holi

