Multiplex operators forecast modest rise in ticket prices in 2026

In 2025, ATP saw moderate growth, largely in line with inflation, for India’s largest cinema exhibitor, PVR INOX. In the first half of FY26, PVR INOX reported a five per cent increase in its ATP on a year-on-year basis. Similarly, Cinepolis India saw ATP grow by around 3 per cent in 2025, marginally below inflation of 4 per cent, with premium pricing driven by tentpole releases in special formats for films such as Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Chhaava, Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash, supported by IMAX and large-format demand.

Miraj Entertainment noted that its ATP remained largely flat in the first half of the year, with no major growth compared to the previous financial year, until the second quarter. For next year, cinema exhibitors expect ATP to rise gradually rather than see a sharp spike, in the range of four to six per cent.

What is driving ticket price growth in 2026?

“ATP in 2026 is expected to grow in the range of 4 to 5 per cent, driven by a stronger content pipeline and rising audience preference for premium and immersive cinema experiences,” said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer, revenue and operations, PVR INOX. “The year is likely to see a better spread of franchise titles, event films and high-quality regional cinema across the calendar, reducing seasonality and sustaining footfalls. Content will remain the primary driver, with well-crafted stories across languages encouraging audiences to come to theatres.”

Dutta added that next year is expected to be a strong step-up year compared to 2025 in terms of film flow, footfalls and overall box office performance. On a full-year basis in 2025, Miraj Entertainment expects ATP to close marginally higher than last year, at around five per cent.

How are premium formats and food spends shaping revenues?

“As more viewers choose experience-led formats, the blended average ticket price will naturally move upward, in the range of four to six per cent. However, affordability will remain critical, and growth will continue to be more volume-driven than price-driven,” said Sameer Munshi, vice president, operations and food and beverage, Miraj Entertainment. He added that growth is not limited to ATP and footfalls, but is also reflected in spend per head, with a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in food and beverage.

This comes amid a strong December slate of film releases across genres, led by Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. With the film collecting around Rs 619.30 crore in 19 days, its second part is scheduled for release on Eid 2026 in five languages. From January 1, with Ikkis, Border 2 featuring Sunny Deol closer to Republic Day, O Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri in February, followed by Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani 3 and comedy Dhamaal 4 in March, several films are lined up in 2026. Major Hollywood releases such as Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also slated for release in the first half of 2026.

In comparison, the only Hindi-language film that drew audiences to theatres in the first half of 2025 was Chhaava. Momentum picked up gradually with Hollywood releases in May, led by Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

How are exhibitors sustaining footfalls beyond weekends?

Amid this, PVR INOX, Miraj Entertainment and Mukta A2 Cinemas have maintained weekday footfalls through special ticket offers. Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India, said Tuesday admissions have grown from 9 to 10 per cent to 15 to 16 per cent of weekly footfalls. Similarly, weekday offers at Mukta A2 Cinemas have encouraged repeat viewers and played a meaningful role in rebuilding consistent footfalls beyond weekends, said Satwik Lele, chief operating officer, Mukta A2 Cinemas.

This comes at a time when multiplex chains such as PVR INOX are focusing on offering more experiences to audiences through improved menus and recreational activities. Munshi added that during Dhurandhar’s current theatrical run, spend per head rose by 20 per cent. Sampat said food and beverage contributed 30 per cent of Cinepolis India’s revenue in 2025.