Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 can be demolished in a phased manner: AAI

The government-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) has opposed Mumbai International Airport Limited’s (MIAL) plan to demolish the entire Terminal 1 (T1) at once, stating that the demolition should be carried out in a “phased” manner, Business Standard has learnt.

Moreover, global airlines body the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that MIAL has not consulted airlines or provided sufficient information about T1's redevelopment to minimise flight disruptions. It added that the closure of T1 appears to be an attempt to push airlines to move to the new Navi Mumbai airport, which could result in “substantial and potentially unnecessary