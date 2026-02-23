Mumbai ITAT ruling offers major tax relief for home redevelopment projects

The ITAT Bench, in an order pronounced on February 20, deleted an addition of long-term capital gain (LTCG) made by the assessing officer in the case of appellant Seeta Nayyar.

Seeta Nayyar and her husband owned a residential house on a 500 sq yd plot at Maharanibaug, New Delhi. In 2012, they entered into a redevelopment agreement with builder M/s Chetanya Buildcon, which demolished the old structure and constructed a ground-plus-three-floor building at its own cost. In exchange, the builder received the first floor and 22.5 per cent undivided share in the land, while the owners got the ground floor (husband), second and third floors (Seeta Nayyar), 77.5 per cent undivided land share and Rs 2.5 crore in cash.

The assessee computed long-term capital gains but claimed the full indexed cost of the entire original property and set it off against Section 54 deduction on the cost of the two new floors she received.

The assessing officer restricted the indexed cost of acquisition to only 22.5 per cent — the builder’s land share — and denied Section 54 relief, arguing that the assessee had “invested in two floors”, which, post the 2014 amendment, could not be treated as a single residential house.

Section 54 grants exemption from long-term capital gains tax on the sale or transfer of a residential house, provided the capital gain is reinvested in buying or constructing another residential house within two years (purchase) or three years (construction). A 2014 amendment restricted the exemption to only one residential house.

Reversing both adjustments, the Tribunal held: “The capital asset transferred was the existing immovable property in lieu of which the assessee and her husband received the constructed area along with undivided share over the land. Therefore, cost of acquisition with indexation benefit under Section 48 of the Act would be available over the entire property and cannot be limited to 22.5 per cent...”

On the Section 54 claim, the Bench observed: “Except one floor given to the builder, the rest of the building remained in the possession of the assessee and her husband. It is not a case where the builder was given the authority and freedom to develop the property for sale to outsiders. Therefore, two floors given to the assessee are part of one residential house and cannot be considered as more than one in number.”