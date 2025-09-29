British lender NatWest likely to hire in India for language model team

British lender NatWest is likely to hire professionals in India who will be part of its fledgling small language model team which will work on some specific areas such as financial crimes and biometrics.

The bank has just hired a clutch of people to work on its language models from Meta.

It has appointed Maja Pantic as its chief AI research officer to advance its AI capabilities to meet customer needs, drive cutting-edge research and innovation across the bank, and support its strategic focus on bank-wide simplification. Pantic was also the generative AI research director at Meta previously.

“Their focus