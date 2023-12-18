Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

New era in space exploration: India's moon landing & solar venture

According to the Indian Space Association (ISpA), till November-end, Indian space startups amassed $124 million in funding, compared to $120 million in 2022

ISRO Rocket
Premium

Source: ispA

Shine Jacob Chennai
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:56 AM IST
It started from T-Hub, short for “technology hub”, an incubator based in Raidurg in Hyderabad, Telangana. Two former scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, came together to launch a private aerospace company from the incubator. They named it Skyroot Aerospace. Among those who lent support to the venture were Vasudevan Gnana Gandhi, pioneer of cryogenic rocket science in India, and a clutch of entrepreneurs.

This was five years ago, in July 2018. Space was beginning to open up for private entities like Skyroot, but only just. Then came the Moon landing

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes selfie, images of Sun and moon from space

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans

India cautious as Tesla yet to share electric vehicle launch pricing

MoUs worth over Rs 770 cr signed at adventure tourism convention in Gujarat

Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday

India's Akash missile engages four targets at once at 25km, a global first

Hospitals see 7-8% surge in patient footfall, new investments in 2023

Topics : ISRO Isro projects Chandrayaan-3 space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon