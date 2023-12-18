New era in space exploration: India's moon landing & solar venture

It started from T-Hub, short for “technology hub”, an incubator based in Raidurg in Hyderabad, Telangana. Two former scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, came together to launch a private aerospace company from the incubator. They named it Skyroot Aerospace. Among those who lent support to the venture were Vasudevan Gnana Gandhi, pioneer of cryogenic rocket science in India, and a clutch of entrepreneurs.

This was five years ago, in July 2018. Space was beginning to open up for private entities like Skyroot, but only just. Then came the Moon landing