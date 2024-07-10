Business Standard
New harbour of hope: Country's first transshipment port sets sail

Adani Group's Vizhinjam International Seaport, the country's first semi-automated container port, is poised to receive its first container vessel from Maersk

Adani Ports
Premium

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Thursday morning, India’s dream of having its first transshipment port is set to become a reality. Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport, the country’s first semi-automated container port, is poised to receive its first container vessel from Maersk, called MV San Fernando, as part of a trial run.


Navigating new waters


•          Project cost: Rs 7,525 crore

•          Amount reportedly invested by Adani Group so far: Rs 4,500 crore

•          Amount earmarked by the company for Phase-II and Phase-III: Rs 9,500 crore

•          Expected year of

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

