New harbour of hope: Country's first transshipment port sets sail

On Thursday morning, India’s dream of having its first transshipment port is set to become a reality. Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport, the country’s first semi-automated container port, is poised to receive its first container vessel from Maersk, called MV San Fernando, as part of a trial run.

Navigating new waters

• Project cost: Rs 7,525 crore

• Amount reportedly invested by Adani Group so far: Rs 4,500 crore

• Amount earmarked by the company for Phase-II and Phase-III: Rs 9,500 crore

• Expected year of