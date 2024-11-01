New satcom authorisation may begin again licence-approval process

Companies will again have to go through the application and approval process for beginning satcom services in India, according to people in the know.

Current rules mandate that satellite communications providers hold two licences to offer satellite-based broadband services in India: They are “Very Small Aperture Terminal Closed User Group (VSAT-CUG)” and “Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS)”.

Last week, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) brought out a consultation paper on network authorisation, asking the industry whether separate authorisation is needed for satcom services and for Satellite Earth Station Gateways in particular.

Industry insiders say there