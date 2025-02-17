Monday, February 17, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / New skilling policy to focus on tapping global demand for skilled workers

New skilling policy to focus on tapping global demand for skilled workers

India is eyeing deployment of 100,000 care workers every year from 2027 in developed countries

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

The upcoming national skilling policy will lay greater stress on the growing global demand for skilled Indian workers, a person familiar with the development said.
 
The new policy, which is under deliberation within the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE), will replace the existing ‘National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’, which was launched in 2015. 
 
Besides, the policy will also promote extensive use of digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify regions and sections of population that have low skilling levels, among other things. 
 
“Growing beyond our traditional destinations and sectors, the new national policy will put
Topics : Artificial intelligence Skill development Entrepreneurship

