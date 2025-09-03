Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New-age reality check: NSO set to reboot industrial activity codes

MoSPI drafts NIC-2025 to classify emerging activities from ashwagandha farming to drone toys and digital tutoring, aligning with UN ISIC standards

These changes, for which the NSO has sought comments from stakeholders, will help policymakers in better understanding of the country’s economic activities and help design more efficient policy interventions. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Nail salons, dating services (online and offline), slandering salons, temporary tattoo art, organising of bachelor and bachellorrette parties; raising of equines like ponies, donkeys and mules; growing opium, Ashwagandha, Isabgol and Christmas trees - these wide range of services and occupations are some of the new activities that India’s official statistical machinery will capture under a proposed new National Industrial Classification (NIC) framework.
 
Being revised for the first time since 2008, NIC defines different economic activities at a granular level so that their output is added up to arrive at the country’s gross domestic product, and factors in the broad
