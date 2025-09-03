New-age reality check: NSO set to reboot industrial activity codes

Nail salons, dating services (online and offline), slandering salons, temporary tattoo art, organising of bachelor and bachellorrette parties; raising of equines like ponies, donkeys and mules; growing opium, Ashwagandha, Isabgol and Christmas trees - these wide range of services and occupations are some of the new activities that India’s official statistical machinery will capture under a proposed new National Industrial Classification (NIC) framework.

Being revised for the first time since 2008, NIC defines different economic activities at a granular level so that their output is added up to arrive at the country’s gross domestic product, and factors in the broad