Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / No BIS certification required: QCOs for plastics, synthetic fibres scrapped

No BIS certification required: QCOs for plastics, synthetic fibres scrapped

The directive, which came into effect on November 12, aims to improve raw material availability for downstream industries

knitwear, textile
premium

The government’s move to withdraw QCOs for 14 polymer and fibre items is expected to ease raw material costs and boost manufacturing competitiveness.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has withdrawn quality control orders (QCOs) for 14 items, including plastics, polymers, synthetic fibres, and yarns, following the recommendation of a high-level committee headed by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba. The move is aimed at 
easing the compliance burden and improving raw material availability for downstream industries. 
The orders have been rescinded “in public interest” after consultations with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), according to a gazette notification. The directive, issued by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, came into effect on November 12. These items, such as 100 per cent polyester spun yarn, polyester industrial yarn, viscose
Topics : Niti Aayog BIS Polymer textile industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon